Panthers WR DJ Moore Undergoes MRI

The Carolina Panthers are sitting just one game out of first place in the NFC South thanks to a dominant rushing attack. That said, when the Panthers do throw the ball, DJ Moore is their guy. Well, the Panthers are uncertain if they will have "their guy" for this week's home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters Monday afternoon that the fifth-year receiver is scheduled to undergo testing on what is believed to be an injured ankle.

"He is getting an MRI and that's the only thing I can give you guys right now," said Wilks. "I will have more information on Wednesday to give you the details of that particular injury. It was communicated to me that I think it's a possible ankle but we'll wait and see exactly what happens there.

"It was late in the fourth quarter. I don't exactly the number play but you could see where he was blocking and then somebody got rolled into him. He left and walked off the field. Level of concern, I can't tell you until the results come back from the MRI. I'm hoping that it's not serious and that we have him moving forward."

That injury appeared to have occurred on the play shown below where Moore was run blocking and got rolled up on by 290-pound defensive tackle, Myles Adams.

Moore finished Sunday's game with zero catches, but did run the ball two times for six yards.

