Perry Fewell Moves on From Coaching, Accepts Role in League Office

The Carolina Panthers pressed fast forward on the rebuilding process last season when the team fired head coach Ron Rivera in the latter part of a brutal 2019 campaign. The man that filled in as the interim head coach was Gaston, North Carolina native, Perry Fewell.

The team was in disarray with an abundance of injuries, specifically their star quarterback, Cam Newton. Fewell dream of one day leading the Carolina Panthers officially came true. Although it wasn't the prettiest four games, Fewell was thankful for the opportunity.

"Growing up in this area, you would never think that you would get the chance to represent your pro team. It was pretty special. I'm disappointed because we couldn't produce W's, but it was pretty special," Fewell said following the team's final regular season game that resulted in a loss to the Saints.

Now, Fewell has decided to move on from the coaching aspect of football and has accepted a role in the league office helping with supervision of officiating, per a report from Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com

Fewell only spent one season with the Panthers, coaching the defensive backs, before taking over as the team's interim coach in early December. Despite going 0-4 in the interim role, many folks were pulling for Fewell to get an interview for the full-time position and wanted GM Marty Hurney to give him serious consideration.

