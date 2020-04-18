AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Perry Fewell Moves on From Coaching, Accepts Role in League Office

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers pressed fast forward on the rebuilding process last season when the team fired head coach Ron Rivera in the latter part of a brutal 2019 campaign. The man that filled in as the interim head coach was Gaston, North Carolina native, Perry Fewell.

The team was in disarray with an abundance of injuries, specifically their star quarterback, Cam Newton. Fewell dream of one day leading the Carolina Panthers officially came true. Although it wasn't the prettiest four games, Fewell was thankful for the opportunity. 

"Growing up in this area, you would never think that you would get the chance to represent your pro team. It was pretty special. I'm disappointed because we couldn't produce W's, but it was pretty special," Fewell said following the team's final regular season game that resulted in a loss to the Saints.

Now, Fewell has decided to move on from the coaching aspect of football and has accepted a role in the league office helping with supervision of officiating, per a report from Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com 

Fewell only spent one season with the Panthers, coaching the defensive backs, before taking over as the team's interim coach in early December. Despite going 0-4 in the interim role, many folks were pulling for Fewell to get an interview for the full-time position and wanted GM Marty Hurney to give him serious consideration.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Grading the Carolina Panthers Free Agency Moves

Carolina hit a couple home runs in free agency, but was it enough?

Schuyler Callihan

Three Mock Draft Options, Which One Are You Choosing?

You can only pick one set of Panthers picks, which set are you going with?

Schuyler Callihan

Grading the Panthers 2018 Draft Class

Carolina had hits and many misses in the 2018 NFL Draft

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Could Benefit by Trading the Seventh Overall Pick

Panthers Need to Add Picks for the 2020 Draft

Schuyler Callihan

by

Afi5517

Giants to Consider Trading Down, What Does This Mean for Carolina?

Some good news potentially brewing up for the Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Prediction: Panthers Trade No. 7 Pick to Las Vegas

Trading out of the seventh pick could be the Panthers best option

Schuyler Callihan

by

Afi5517

Christian McCaffrey's $64 Million Contract Breakdown

Spotrac breaks down Christian McCaffrey's record-breaking four-year, $64 million contract.

Jack Duffy

McCaffrey is on the Best Three-Year Stretch in NFL History

CMC is putting up legendary numbers

John Pentol

by

Partridge

Take the AllPanthers Quarantine Quiz 1.0

See how much you know about the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

What Should the Panthers Do if Tua is Still on the Board?

Things could really interesting next week when the Panthers are on the clock

Schuyler Callihan