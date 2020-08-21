SI.com
Pharoh Cooper Debunks Returner-Only Role: "I'm a Receiver First"

Schuyler Callihan

Punt and kick return has been an area of struggles for the Panthers over the last few seasons and new head coach Matt Rhule knows the importance that special teams can have on a game. That's why this offseason, he and the Panthers went out and signed former Pro Bowler Pharoh Cooper in free agency.

Cooper played his college ball at the University of South Carolina and became a dynamic player with the ball in his hands early in his career. Despite being known as more of a returner at the pro level, Cooper mainly concentrated on being a go-to target in the Gamecocks' passing game. Although people are quick to think of him as a returner only, he reminded everyone that his focus is still centered around being a solid wide receiver.

"Punt return and kick return is fun don't get me wrong, but I'm a receiver first," Cooper told reporters on Thursday. "Obviously, I want to be on the field as a receiver making plays and helping the team get up and down the field. When the opportunity comes, I'll just take advantage of it."

Even Matt Rhule and the rest of the Panthers' coaching staff have been pleasantly surprised by Cooper's play at wide receiver and now, they feel he can make some sort of an impact on the offense as well. 

“He’s had a great camp so far and Joe [Brady] said to me the other day, ‘He’s a guy who was really brought in as a returner, but does a really nice job as receiver and he can help us as a receiver, he can help us run after the catch and gets open.’ He’s knows the routes, he works really hard. I’m really pleased with Pharaoh. He’s been one of the guys this camp who has really shown me something," Rhule stated.

With the top of the depth chart being quite crowded with guys like DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, and Robby Anderson, it's unclear how much of a role Cooper will play in the team's offensive game plan. Regardless of where Cooper lines up, he's just happy to be back in a familiar place - the Carolinas.

"It feels good to be back home in North Carolina in front of my family and friends that grew up watching me even in South Carolina, so it feels great to be back home," Cooper said. "When my agents talked to me about Carolina, I kind of got excited and it was an opportunity that I wanted to take an advantage of being back home where my family can see me. I went to the west coast straight out of college and been out there the last four years, so it's great to be back home and put on for the home city this year."

