REPORT: Christian McCaffrey Not Expected to Play vs Tampa Bay

Schuyler Callihan

After missing six games due to a high ankle sprain in week two, Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey returned to action this past Sunday vs the Kansas City Chiefs. 

He finished the game with 151 yards of offense (69 rushing, 82 receiving) and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, he injured his shoulder on the final drive of the game and is now seeking a second opinion, per multiple reports. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Wednesday morning that McCaffrey is "not expected to play" in this week's game vs the Buccaneers.

If McCaffrey is ruled out, expect Mike Davis to reassume the role as the starting running back and Trenton Cannon getting the bump up to RB2. The team also activated RB Reggie Bonnafon off the practice squad/injured list and placed him on the practice squad. If he is ready and able to play, Bonnafon may be elevated to the active roster to add more depth at running back.

In two games this season, Bonnafon has rushed for 69 yards on 12 carries and has also hauled in two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers and Buccaneers are set to kickoff this Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.

