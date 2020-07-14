REPORT: Greg Olsen to Join FOX as NFL Analyst in 2021

The days of seeing Greg Olsen suit up in a Carolina Panthers uniform are now in the past as he is onto his new venture playing in his final NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks.

As the 2019 season came to a close, it appeared fairly clear that the Panthers and Olsen were set to mutually part ways. Some thought this would be the end of his career as he would hang it up to become a NFL analyst. After mulling it over, he decided he wasn't quite ready to do that just yet. However, he does have a job waiting for him following the 2020 season. Olsen will become an NFL analyst on FOX in 2021, first reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

This won't be an entirely unfamiliar territory for Olsen as he was on the broadcast for a game between the Cardinals and Giants in 2019 and has also appeared on ESPN's morning shows several times talking about numerous NFL topics.

Although Olsen won't be making a trip to Bank of America Stadium in 2020, there is the possibility of him being on the call for a Panthers game sometime in the not too distant future.

