AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

REPORT: Greg Olsen to Join FOX as NFL Analyst in 2021

Schuyler Callihan

The days of seeing Greg Olsen suit up in a Carolina Panthers uniform are now in the past as he is onto his new venture playing in his final NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks.

As the 2019 season came to a close, it appeared fairly clear that the Panthers and Olsen were set to mutually part ways. Some thought this would be the end of his career as he would hang it up to become a NFL analyst. After mulling it over, he decided he wasn't quite ready to do that just yet. However, he does have a job waiting for him following the 2020 season. Olsen will become an NFL analyst on FOX in 2021, first reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

This won't be an entirely unfamiliar territory for Olsen as he was on the broadcast for a game between the Cardinals and Giants in 2019 and has also appeared on ESPN's morning shows several times talking about numerous NFL topics. 

Although Olsen won't be making a trip to Bank of America Stadium in 2020, there is the possibility of him being on the call for a Panthers game sometime in the not too distant future.

Do you think Olsen will be a good addition to the NFL on FOX? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

53 Men: WR Seth Roberts Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers receiver Seth Roberts could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Reacts to Joining the Madden 99 Club

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey earns 99 rating in Madden 21

Schuyler Callihan

How a Canceled NFL Season Would Hurt the Panthers

A canceled season would put this inexperienced team at a disadvantage

Jason Hewitt

Do the Panthers Have Enough Defensively?

The Panthers should have a lethal offensive attack, but will they be strong enough on the defensive side to win games?

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: WR Robby Anderson Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers receiver Robby Anderson could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

3 Overrated, 3 Underrated Panthers Heading Into 2020

Breaking down which Panthers are getting too much love and who's not getting enough love

Schuyler Callihan

by

Elvis Freshley

53 Men: WR Curtis Samuel Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best from this past week

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: WR D.J. Moore Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Who Will Be the Panthers Surprise Player in 2020?

With the Panthers heading into year one of the rebuild, we examine which player may have a surprise breakout season

Schuyler Callihan