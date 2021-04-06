REPORT: Panthers Sign OL Martez Ivey to One-Year Contract

The Carolina Panthers have reached an agreement with offensive lineman Martez Ivey on a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Ivey was a four-year starter at the University of Florida where he struggled the first two years of his career before really finding his ironing things out in 2018, 2019. Ivey went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft but did get an invite to the Seattle Seahawks training camp before being let go, which to him signing with the New England Patriots.

Ivey also played in five games for the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL last year before the season was canceled due to the pandemic.

He has the ability to play both tackle and guard, which gives Carolina much needed competition at left tackle and left guard. Chris Reed signed with the Colts in free agency and it’s beginning to seem unlikely that Carolina brings back Russell Okung who is an unrestricted free agent.

