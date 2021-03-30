REPORT: Panthers Sign WR Micah Simon

The Carolina Panthers were in Provo, Utah last Friday to see QB Zach Wilson and others perform at the BYU Pro Day. With how things currently stand in the NFL Draft, it seems unlikely that Wilson will be heading to Carolina. Although, the Panthers were able to make the trip worth their while by signing wide receiver Micah Simon, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Simon went undrafted in last year's draft and never had his opportunity to shine in front of NFL scouts as BYU's Pro Day was canceled due to the pandemic as Pelissero stated.

Simon is a blur on the field and can easily create separation from the defender. Not only is he a speedy receiver that can hit on the deep balls but can also do some damage underneath.

As a senior in 2019, Simon caught 51 passes for 616 yards and two touchdowns.

Analysis from Sports Illustrated's BYU beat writer Casey Lundquist:

When Simon arrived on campus at BYU, his speed stood out immediately. He struggled with consistency early in his career, however, and that kept him from becoming BYU's top option during his first few seasons. By the time he graduated, Simon was BYU's most reliable option at wide receiver. He is most famous for his last-second reception against Tennessee that sent the game into overtime. Simon is a guy that would have landed a UDFA last year if not for COVID-19. Simon continued to work throughout the past year and impressed with a 4.34 forty last Friday.

