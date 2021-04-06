REPORT: Panthers to Allow Teddy Bridgewater to Seek Trade

Monday evening, the Carolina Panthers made a trade with the New York Jets for QB Sam Darnold in exchange for three draft picks. Carolina swung and missed on landing Matthew Stafford, got a little unlucky with the Deshaun Watson situation, and decided to go make a move for the former No. 3 overall pick of the Jets, Sam Darnold.

Following the trade, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer told the media that he and the organization have spoken to Teddy Bridgewater's representatives about what's next for him. "We're going to find the right place [for him] whether it's here or wherever it may be but we'll figure things out, contract-wise as well."

The Panthers are open to returning Bridgewater for 2021 to compete with Darnold as Fitterer stated, "I think these guys can push each other and make each other better and we'll make the best decision when it's time."

With that said, the Panthers will also allow Teddy Bridgewater and his team to speak with other teams to help find a trade suitor, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

In just one year as the Panthers starting quarterback, Bridgewater threw for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while completing 69.1% of his passes.

