Skip to main content

REPORT: Tom Brady's Father Says No Final Decision Has Been Made

TB12 could be riding off into retirement, but there is no official decision yet.

Over the last couple of hours, social media went into a craze after seeing the report from ESPN's Adam Schefter that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from football.

Shortly after the report surfaced, Tom Brady's agent, Don Yee, issued a statement to throw some water on the spreading rumor. 

"I understand the advance speculation about Tom's future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon."

Brady's father, Tom Sr., told KRON4 News in San Francisco that Brady is not retiring. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network also reached out to Tom Sr. for a comment in which he echoed a similar sentiment.

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17552979_168388579_lowres
News

REPORT: Tom Brady's Father Says No Final Decision Has Been Made

just now
Untitled design (84)
News

Tom Brady's Agent Comments on Retirement Reports

1 hour ago
USATSI_17553388_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Tom Brady Makes Decision on Retirement

3 hours ago
Untitled design (83)
GM Report

Grading the 2021 Carolina Panthers Running Backs

6 hours ago
USATSI_17062699_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: NC State OL Ikem Ekwonu

8 hours ago
USATSI_17083157_168388579_lowres
News

NFL News: Giants Hire Brian Daboll as New Head Coach

23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-27 at 5.06.21 PM
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

Jan 28, 2022
USATSI_16574705_168388579_lowres
GM Report

OFFICIAL: Panthers Fill Special Teams Coordinator Position

Jan 27, 2022