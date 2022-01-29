REPORT: Tom Brady's Father Says No Final Decision Has Been Made

TB12 could be riding off into retirement, but there is no official decision yet.

Over the last couple of hours, social media went into a craze after seeing the report from ESPN's Adam Schefter that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from football.

Shortly after the report surfaced, Tom Brady's agent, Don Yee, issued a statement to throw some water on the spreading rumor.

"I understand the advance speculation about Tom's future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon."

Brady's father, Tom Sr., told KRON4 News in San Francisco that Brady is not retiring. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network also reached out to Tom Sr. for a comment in which he echoed a similar sentiment.

