Ron Rivera Officially Sells South Charlotte Home for $1.3 Million

Former Carolina Panthers head coach, Ron Rivera, has reportedly sold his home in South Charlotte for $1.3 million, according to Jenna Martin of the Charlotte Business Journal.

Rivera's home consists of five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an outdoor pool/hot tube, small wine cellar, and much more in the spacious 5,442-square foot house.

Martin reports that Rivera's home had ten showings and two offers, which may be a bit surprising considering the pandemic that has limited several families' budgets over the last several months.

Now that Rivera has officially put Carolina in his rearview mirror, he can solely focus on rebuilding a Washington Redskins organization that has been stuck in limbo for years. Rivera faces a stiff challenge ahead with a young quarterback in Dwayne Haskins, but could be a team that be back on track in the next couple of years.

How do you think Ron Rivera will do in his first season as the head coach of the Washington Redskins? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.