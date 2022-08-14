Roster Moves: Panthers Waive Five Players, Dropping Roster to 85

With a quick turnaround, the Carolina Panthers made their first wave of cuts a couple of days ahead of the NFL's deadline of August 16th. The team will be flying to New England to participate in two joint practices leading up to their preseason matchup with the Patriots.

To bring the roster to 85, the Panthers waived RB Darius Bradwell, TE Nate Becker, OT Wyatt Miller, LB Kamal Martin, and CB Chris Westry.

The next round of cuts will need to be made by August 23rd, where the roster will then trim to a total of 80 players.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.