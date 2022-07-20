Shaq Thompson Wants the Panthers to Make One Change

In April of 2021, the Carolina Panthers made the decision to switch from a grass playing surface to turf. At the time of the announcement, it was a very unpopular decision considering the amount of injuries that stem from playing on turf fields.

A year and some change later, Panthers players are still upset that the change was made. Linebacker and team captain Shaq Thompson recently vouched for the team to keep the grass that was temporarily installed for Charlotte FC's match against Chelsea FC.

Team owner David Tepper made the switch to make Bank of America Stadium a destination for concerts and other events. Not to mention, with Charlotte FC and the Panthers sharing the same playing surface, it would become an expensive process to constantly have to resod the surface and keep it in tip-top shape. Playing on turf may not be the most ideal for the players but it is more durable and cuts back on cost.

"[David Tepper's] vision is for the building to be a community asset," Mark Hart, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Tepper Sports & Entertainment said in a statement last year. "With two major professional sports franchises using Bank of America Stadium, and more events upcoming, having a natural grass surface is going to be a heavy lift. We believe a synthetic surface provides the best solution."

It's hard to tell if Tepper will budge and turn back to a grass field but it's clear that his players want the change to be made.

