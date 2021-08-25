Steelers Name Starting QB for Friday's Game vs Panthers

Wednesday morning, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Dwayne Haskins will get the start against the Carolina Panthers this Friday in the preseason finale.

Starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and backup Mason Rudolph are not expected to play. However, Josh Dobbs will get some playing time as he and Haskins battle it out for the third spot on the depth chart.

Haskins, the former 1st round pick out of Ohio State, has played in 16 career games and has thrown for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

The Panthers will let Sam Darnold and the rest of the starting unit go for at least a quarter and possibly the entire first half.

Carolina and Pittsburgh will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

