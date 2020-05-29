Steve Smith Lists His Top Five Teammates

Steve Smith recently listed the five players he enjoyed the most as teammates on NFL.com. Smith is arguably the greatest player to ever wear the black and blue, so it isn't surprising to learn that most of the players on his list were fellow Panthers greats. The names he brought up are likely to bring up fond memories with fans everywhere.

Beware: Nostalgia will be in full effect with this list. Here are Agent 89's top five teammates:

5. Julius Peppers

Is this really a surprise? Peppers is a future Hall-of-Famer and a class act on and off the field. Like Agent 89, Julius Peppers is one of the greatest players in the history of the Panthers franchise. Many fans might not realize how relaxed his personality is despite his ferocity on the field, but Steve Smith explained it better than I could here:

"You would think that a guy who was 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds and statistically dominant would be boisterous around practice or in games, but Pep wasn't. He was the silent assassin type. He had a quiet demeanor -- but his play spoke volumes. The way he moved on the field was effortless."

4. Muhsin Muhammad/Ricky Proehl

Of course, Steve Smith's list had to bend the rules just a little bit. He couldn't choose between these two receivers at the #4 spot, so he gave them a tie. Muhsin Muhammad is one of the greatest wide receivers in Panthers history. Smith clearly had a better career, but it wouldn't have played out the same way if it weren't for "Moose."

"When I came into the league in 2001, Muhammad had just led the NFL in receptions (102) and logged back-to-back seasons of 1,100-plus receiving yards. He took me under his wing and taught me how to be a man. Muhammad always found ways to challenge me in the weight room, in the film room or on the field, constantly pushing me to be better in every area."

Ricky Proehl was a member of the Rams' famous "Greatest Show on Turf" prior to joining the Carolina Panthers in 2003. His stat line may not have been the best, but according to Smith, his knowledge at the wide receiver position was "almost second to none." Proehl also coached with the Panthers from 2011-2017.

"He taught me that every small movement or glance I made on the field mattered. Essentially, he forced me to constantly think about the information I gave my opponents and what kind of information I should or shouldn't give them. I learned to be cognizant of my actions and how each play set up the next (whether I got the ball or not), lessons I referred to every time I stepped on the field throughout my career."

3. Terrell Suggs

The seven-time Pro Bowler was one of the most vocal leaders on the legendary Baltimore Ravens defense for years, so it seemed fitting for him to gel with Steve Smith easily. Smith and Suggs turned out to be locker-mates in Baltimore, which strengthened their relationship. Agent 89 continued to explain more about the relationship here:

"...one of the things I learned about him was how dedicated he was to his passions, whether that's football or the film industry. He always had a movie set up in his locker, and those films played throughout the day. He studied those films the way he studied the game: very detail-oriented and tirelessly."

Smith also appreciated Suggs' knowledge of quarterback tendencies:

"...his playbook of quarterback tendencies put him at a whole other level. That playbook had everything, including how each QB audibles, so T-Sizzle was always one step ahead of his opponents. I mean, you don't get to eighth all-time in sacks (139.0) by just guessing what guys are going to do."

2. Greg Olsen

Olsen is a great tight end who was loved by both fans and teammates, so his placement at the #2 spot made perfect sense. Similarly to everyone else on this list, this three-time Pro Bowler's football IQ was impeccable. This allowed him to have a significant edge on his opponents. Here's what Smith had to say about Olsen:

"He's like a second quarterback out there. I remember times when Cam Newton called a play when the defense was lined up a certain way, and Olsen called a timeout. He ALWAYS knew if something was off or didn't add up. I can't tell you how many times he called a timeout before the play was about to start, or how many times he corrected someone on the sidelines or on the field."

1. Jordan Gross

Gross is the greatest offensive tackle to ever wear the black and blue. There is no debate about this. His number was recently retired alongside Steve Smith's, which displayed the importance that Gross had to this organization. Smith and Gross have a relationship that dates all the way back to their college days, and it has continued to last well over a decade.

"I played with Gross longer than anyone else in my football career -- 13 years, if you go back to our days at Utah. Our friendship was an unlikely one, with him being from rural Idaho and me being a city kid from Los Angeles, but the bond was always there."

Smith had more to say about his favorite teammate:

"When all was said and done regarding his career, Gross was one of the best and most consistent linemen, making 167 starts and earning one All-Pro and three Pro Bowl selections. He was a staple for the organization, and I'm convinced our offense wouldn't have been nearly as successful without him. I'm honored to have my number retired alongside his."

