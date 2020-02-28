Steve Smith Thinks D.J. Moore Isn't a No. 1 Receiver

The 2020 NFL Draft could go in several different directions for the Carolina Panthers, especially with their first round pick at No. 7. The thought is that they will go get some help on the defensive side of the ball at either linebacker or defensive line with Clemson's Isaiah Simmons or Auburn's Derrick Brown. With the Panthers’ current plan to keep Cam Newton on the roster, it could lead to different building blocks. Instead of going with a defensive player at No. 7, Carolina my look into adding talent on the offensive line to help protect Newton or add another threat in the passing attack at receiver.

According to former Panther star wide receiver Steve Smith, the Panthers don't have a true No. 1 receiver. Smith believes that D.J. Moore is a solid No. 2 guy, but not a No. 1. Smith made those comments last night during the NFL Combine.

Moore has caught onto things very quickly in the NFL and is emerging as one of the game's better young receivers. In his first two years in the league, he has produced 1,963 yards and 142 receptions on six touchdowns. Earth shattering numbers? Certainly not. But you also must take into consideration that he hasn't played a full season with Cam Newton. Doing just that would completely elevate his numbers to the "next tier" of receivers.

Taking Smith's analysis into consideration, the Panthers are in a great spot in the draft, should they choose to go get another wide receiver. CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma), Jerry Jeudy (Alabama) and Henry Ruggs (Alabama) are all highly graded receivers that could put up monstrous numbers in the league. If Carolina has a healthy Cam Newton in its arsenal, adding a big time playmaker to go along with D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel could change the outlook on the 2020 Panthers.

What the Panthers have to figure out is if choosing a skill guy is more important than building in the trenches. At that point, the decision should be a little easier to make.

What are your thoughts on Smith's comments? Let us know in the comment section below!

