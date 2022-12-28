Steve Wilks Provides an Update on CB Jaycee Horn

The Panthers have to wait to see if Horn can return this season.

The Panthers won big Saturday but in the process lost a big piece of their defense when cornerback Jaycee Horn went down with a wrist injury. He did not return to the game as there was some fear that he may have broken it. After getting an MRI done on it over the weekend, the team confirmed that the wrist is indeed broken.

Horn underwent a successful surgery on Tuesday and according to interim head coach Steve Wilks, he will be re-evaluated in 10-12 days.

In just his second year in the league, Horn has made a name for himself as one of the top corners in the NFL. According to some metrics, he is the best cover corner in the game. This season, Horn has accounted for 53 tackles, seven pass breakups, three interceptions, two tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Now down two starters at the position, Donte Jackson and Horn, the Panthers are going to need guys like C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. to step up along with the recently signed Josh Norman.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.