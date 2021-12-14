The Latest on D.J. Moore's Injury

Carolina can't afford to be without its best receiver down the final stretch of the season.

During Sunday's game against Atlanta, Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore left the game due to a hamstring injury. He returned and finished the game but his status for this week's game in Buffalo is uncertain.

Head coach Matt Rhule provided the media with an update on Moore's injury at Monday's press conference.

"D.J. pulled his hamstring. I'd say he's day-to-day right now. He pulls his hamstring and they say he's out and he says, 'No, I'm playing.' and he goes back in the game. I have no issues with our guys' effort and toughness."

Moore is just 62 yards shy of recording his third straight 1,000-yard season. If he is able to play in the team's final four games of the season, there's a real possibility that he could notch career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in a single season. He needs 16 catches, 256 yards, and one score to set new personal bests.

The Panthers and Bills are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. on FOX.

