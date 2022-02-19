The Panthers May Lose a Key Member of the Front Office

The Pittsburgh Steelers have interviewed four candidates for their open General Manager position over the past two weeks. One of the four is Carolina Panthers assistant GM, Dan Morgan.

Morgan was the Director of Player Personnel for the Buffalo Bills for three years prior to landing in Carolina. He played in the NFL from 2001-07, spending all seven seasons with the Panthers. He totaled 390 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six fumble recoveries, five interceptions, and three forced fumbles. In 2004, Morgan was selected to the Pro Bowl after collecting 102 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions, two sacks, and two tackles for loss.

After retiring from football, Morgan spent nearly seven years as the Director of Pro Personnel for the Seattle Seahawks. There, he worked with Panthers GM Scott Fitterer.

Morgan has only spent one year in the Panthers front office and will be a GM candidate in the coming years if he does not land the job with Pittsburgh. The Steelers have also interviewed John Wojciechowski (Green Bay Packers), Morocco Brown (Indianapolis Colts), and John Spytek (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

