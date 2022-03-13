Skip to main content

Tom Brady Ends Retirement, Will Return for 23rd Season

The G.O.A.T. is back after a brief retirement.
USATSI_17553388_168388579_lowres (1)

Less than two months after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady is back. The 44-year-old quarterback announced on Twitter Sunday evening that he will be returning for his 23rd season in the NFL and will be playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

USATSI_17552849_168388579_lowres

Brady spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots and helped build a dynasty alongside Bill Belichick, winning six Super Bowls with the organization. During his time with the Pats, Brady threw for 74,571 yards, 541 touchdowns, and 179 interceptions.

In 2020, Brady stunned the NFL world by hitting free agency and electing to sign with the Buccaneers. In his first year with the team, he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, becoming the first team to ever play in a Super Bowl in which they hosted.

USATSI_17516956_168388579_lowres

Brady's accomplishments:

15X Pro Bowler

3X All-Pro

7X Super Bowl Champion

5X Super Bowl MVP

2009 AP Comeback Player of the Year

USATSI_13720735_168388579_lowres
USATSI_17818942_168388579_lowres
USATSI_17827076_168388579_lowres
USATSI_17493672_168388579_lowres
USATSI_17211534_168388579_lowres
USATSI_13767538_168388579_lowres
USATSI_13989287_168388579_lowres
USATSI_17118256_168388579_lowres (1)
