Tre Boston Gives Thoughts on What it Would Take for a Deshaun Watson Trade

The Panthers were reportedly interested in acquiring Matthew Stafford in a trade that would drastically improve the team's current quarterback situation. However, the Rams had a more enticing offer for the Lions. They received Stafford in exchange for their 2022 and 2023 first-round draft picks, a 2021 third-round pick, and Jared Goff.

This trade should have a significant impact on a potential Deshaun Watson trade in the near future, assuming that the Houston Texans would make a trade occur. Watson's trade value is much greater than Stafford's, which means that whoever goes after him will have to give up the entire farm and then some. Former Panther Darius Butler went to Twitter to give his input on the situation:

Tre Boston humorously responded with this scenario:

Deshaun Watson is a name that should absolutely be on the Panthers' radar, so this was certainly intriguing. Partial ownership of three major sports teams in addition to three first-round picks is definitely over the top, but a massive trade for Watson may not be a bad idea for Carolina, especially when one considers who the team has starting at the quarterback position right now.

Fans shouldn't look too deeply into Boston's tweet. I wasn't a dig at Teddy Bridgewater or anything like that. In fact, he never mentioned the Panthers at all. However, he certainly understands Watson's value and the sacrifice that a team has to make in order to get the young quarterback. It would be interesting to see Boston's reaction if the Panthers made the move for Watson. Let's see how everything unfolds as GM Scott Fitterer works his magic.

