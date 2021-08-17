August 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

OFFICIAL: CB Troy Pride Jr. Ruled Out for the Season

Some unfortunate news for the 2nd-year man out of Notre Dame.
Author:
Publish date:

Carolina Panthers cornerback Troy Pride Jr. has been ruled out for the season due to a torn ACL that he suffered during Sunday's preseason game vs the Colts, according to head coach Matt Rhule.

"He was doing a good job, he was playing well," Rhule said. "As a coach, it makes you sick to your stomach. As I told Troy, he's been fast his whole life. He'll come back from this injury and he'll be fast again next year and he'll continue to grow as a player. [I] have nothing but positive things to say about Troy and what he's done leading up to this point. He underwent surgery in the offseason to get himself ready. He worked so hard to get here and for this to happen, I hate it for him."

Pride appeared in 14 games a year ago and made eight starts. He totaled 42 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups. He struggled for the most part during his rookie year in pass coverage but that was an area of his game that the coaching staff knew still had to be developed. As Rhule noted, Pride is one of the fastest players on the team and his speed was a huge benefit to the special teams unit.

This offseason, the Panthers drafted Jaycee Horn and Keith Taylor and also signed A.J. Bouye and Rashaan Melvin in free agency to add to the cornerback room. Even though Pride received some praise from Rhule, he would have likely been the 5th or 6th corner rotated onto the field.

When asked if the team would fill Pride's spot at corner via free agency, waivers, or trade, Rhule said, "I think we're deep. We'll see who else people let go this week and see what else is going on."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13178663_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Why the Panthers Traded Greg Little, Troy Pride Out for the Year + MORE

USATSI_16569607_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: CB Troy Pride Jr. Ruled Out for the Season

USATSI_13686150_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Panthers Make First Wave of Cuts

USATSI_13178701_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Panthers Trade OL Greg Little

USATSI_16568923_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Two Panthers Listed as Rookie Risers on Good Morning Football

USATSI_15391856_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Injury Updates, Decision on Playing Starters vs Ravens, Backup QB Battle + More

USATSI_16568912_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Listen: 2021 Preseason Week 1 Recap with Schuyler Callihan + Desmond Johnson

USATSI_13680155_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Ranked in NFL Top 100 List