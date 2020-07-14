AllPanthers
WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Reacts to Joining the Madden 99 Club

Schuyler Callihan

The Madden 21 video game is starting to release player ratings and running back Christian McCaffrey just became the 2nd player in Carolina Panthers history to earn the highest rating possible - the other being Luke Kuechly. 

McCaffrey was taken by surprise as he thought he was getting things set for a photo shoot, but was stunned to see his former Stanford teammate Barry J. Sanders (son of Barry Sanders) on the call. At that moment, he knew it wasn't about a photoshoot, it was to congratulate him on the 99 overall rating for Madden 21.

In 2019, McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to account for over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season joining Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk. He is easily one of the most dynamic players in the league and is arguably the best running back, so it's not too big of a shock to see him earn a 99 overall rating.

Heading into the 2020 season, you can expect to see the Panthers lean on McCaffrey early while the rest of the offense forms chemistry with new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. If the team can be somewhat competitive, McCaffrey could find himself in the mix for the MVP award.

Are you surprised Christian McCaffrey is a 99 overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

