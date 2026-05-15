3 Panthers’ Schedule Factors That Will Actually Matter (and 2 That Won't)

The 2026 NFL schedule was released on Thursday evening. For the most part, every team knows who and when they will be playing all season—with the exception of Weeks 16-18 when the league won’t announce some of those dates until later in the year.

The Carolina Panthers were division champions this past season for the first time since 2015. Using the combined 2025 win-loss record and winning percentage (.521) of their 2026 opponents, Dave Canales’s team has the 10th-most difficult schedule in the league this upcoming season.

There will be a flood of predictions for how each NFL team will fare this upcoming season, and of course keep in mind that it’s the middle of May. Some analysis will include factors that are relevant, other reasoning not so much.

When it comes to the Panthers’ schedule, here are three factors that will prove relevant when it comes to how things could play out, and two others that won’t have any real bearing in 2026.

Will: Early season off-week a nice change

Last season, the Panthers overcame a 0-2 start to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The team amassed a 7-6 record in its first 13 outings before finally getting some time off in Week 14. Was Canales’s club spent by December despite the late bye? Including the playoff loss to the Rams, the Panthers were 1-4 in their last five games. This season, Carolina will have an early vacation as the club’s off-week takes place in Week 5.

Won’t: Panthers will not get left out in the cold

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It was suggested by one NFL columnist that the league could do the Panthers a big favor by scheduling a number of cold weather venues early in the season for Canales’s squad. For the most part, that’s exactly what played out. The team heads to Cleveland in September, and Philadelphia (Week 6) and Green Bay (Week 8) in October. There’s also a December trip to Pittsburgh (Week 15) where a reunion with Rico Dowdle could be chilly for different reasons.

Will: Things get challenging after the bye

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A year ago, the Panthers opened the season with three road games in four weeks—and dropped each of those tilts away from home. This year, the season kicks off at Charlotte vs. the Bears (cue the Caleb Williams/Bryce Young comparison graphics), trips to Atlanta and Cleveland, and then a Sunday night clash with the visiting Detroit Lions. After that aforementioned off-week, Canales’s Panthers play five road games (2 in prime time) in eight weeks.

Won’t: Dave Canales’s club ready for 2025 playoff teams

Tmac and the T is for Touchdown



Tetairoa McMillan x #ProBowlVote



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/fN5tchb342 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 30, 2025

The Panthers face six teams that reached the playoffs this past season—including five reigning division champions in the Bears, Eagles, Broncos, Steelers, and Seahawks, as well as the wild card Packers. Carolina was 8-9 in ‘25 and had some ugly moments in early-season losses to the Jaguars and Patriots. But the club also surprised the Pack at Lambeau Field and handed Sean McVay’s Rams a 31-28 setback in Week 13. This club can rise to the occasion.

Will: A lot of home cooking down the stretch

Canales’s club will play four of its final five games at Bank of America Stadium, and that includes their divisional rematches with the Saints (who swept them in 2025) and the Falcons. There’s a Week 15 clash with the Bengals and for the second consecutive year, the team will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17. After playing seven of their first 12 games away from home, that’s a nice way to end the year with the chance to build some momentum.