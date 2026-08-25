Why Jonathon Brooks is Among NFL's Biggest Week 2 Preseason Winners

While the Carolina Panthers' offseason has been defined by new additions and looming pressure on Bryce Young, one of the league's most inspirational stories in the league is still developing. One major question for the Panthers' offense is how the backfield will look after Rico Dowdle departed for Pittsburgh.

Chuba Hubbard is expected to be the lead back in 2026, reprising the bell-cow role he excelled in during 2024, but another RB has been grinding behind the scenes and is now ready to return to football.

Jonathon Brooks has had a tumultuous NFL career thus far. Drafted in 2024, the former Texas running back tore his ACL with the Longhorns in 2023, before being selected with the 46th pick overall. Brooks then tore his ACL once again in 2024, during his rookie season, while playing against the Eagles.

Now Brooks is trending back towards being a key piece of this Panthers offense and deserves all the credit in the world.

NFL Analyst Touts Jonathon Brooks as Preseason Winner

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CBS Sports' analysts Zachary Pereles and Garrett Podell dropped their list of preseason Week 2 winners and losers on Sunday, and rightfully featured Brooks. Carolina's former second-round pick walked in a 1-yard rushing touchdown in a dominant victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The score was Brooks' first since November 11th, 2023, when he was still in a Texas uniform playing for the Longhorns. Brooks even did his signature touchdown celebration for the first time in almost three years, pointing to his right forearm tattoo that honors his father, and making a heart with his hands.

This might as well be the definition of a feel-good story within sports, and while it's just preseason, Brooks' presence on the field is still a major leap in the right direction.

Now the focus is on putting together a full season of productivity, because the Panthers will need Brooks to relieve pressure from Bryce Young and the passing game.

Coming back from two ACL tears and creating a productive career isn't something that hasn't been done before. The most notable example of someone who has is Frank Gore. Tearing his ACL twice at Miami, Gore went on to have one of the longest NFL RB careers ever, remaining productive until he was 37 years old.

With RB1 Chuba Hubbard still recovering from a hamstring injury, theres a good chance that Brooks will see a large workload in Week 1, along with other RBs like AJ Dillon.