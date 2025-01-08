Pat McAfee Makes Smart Point About Bill Belichick-Las Vegas Raiders Coaching Rumor
Bill Belichick hasn't been the head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels for even a month and already rumors are going around about NFL teams checking to see if the coach would be interested at all in making a move back to the professional ranks.
One of those teams? Tom Brady's Las Vegas Raiders, who fired their head coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday.
Belichick hasn't addressed the rumors and probably won't, knowing him. He's been busy making moves to his coaching staff at UNC and to his roster.
Pat McAfee has grown close to Belichick this year as the coach has been a weekly guest on McAfee's show since the beginning of the NFL season. McAfee talked about the rumors on Wednesday's show and said he'll ask Belichick about them during his appearance on the show next Monday. While McAfee doesn't expect any answers, he did bring up a good point about how just these rumors alone could make Belichick's job at UNC even harder.
"How does Bill feel about it? We’ll ask him Monday afternoon. Will he give us an answer? Absolutely not," McAfee said. "Will everybody that’s recruiting the same players that Bill Belichick is recruiting use this against him? Absolutely, just like they were doing to Nick Saban the last 10 years of his coaching career."
Here are McAfee's full comments on the rumors.
We'll have to wait and see how this plays out.