Mics Caught Patrick Mahomes Joking Around With Ref During Chiefs’ Win Over Bills

Kristen Wong

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rushes the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL fans need only type “Patrick Mahomes refs” in the search bar on X to queue up an endless stream of content explaining how the Kansas City Chiefs benefitted from key calls in their AFC championship win over the Buffalo Bills—and other games this postseason, for that matter.

Most of the latest videos center around Josh Allen’s failed fourth down attempt in the fourth quarter, or Dalton Kincaid’s catch for a controversial first down on third down just a play earlier.

There’s another clip making the rounds on the internet amongst Mahomes’ detractors—but in reality is just a fun and casual moment between the Chiefs quarterback and a ref.

During the Chiefs’ AFC title win, Mahomes was teased for his incredibly embarrassing attempt at spiking the ball after he scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Kansas City the late lead.

His touchdown celebration was so bad that he and side judge Don Willard shared a laugh about it on the sidelines afterward:

“That might have been the worst spike I’ve ever seen,” a mic’d up Willard told Mahomes.

“Yeah, I know it was,” Mahomes said.

Willard then playfully slapped Mahomes in the chest before walking away.

Put in some angry and bitter NFL fans’ hands, this video could be taken way out of context.

But, consider simply taking it at face value instead: a fairly normal interaction between an NFL ref and a longtime respected veteran of the league, one who will soon play in his fifth Super Bowl of the last six years this February.

