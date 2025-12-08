Patrick Mahomes Addresses Travis Kelce’s Future Following Chiefs' Loss vs. Texans
Patrick Mahomes sounds like he's preparing himself for the retirement of Travis Kelce. Mahomes was asked about Kelce's future following the Chiefs' loss to the Texans on Sunday night and he admitted that he had been thinking about a world in Kansas City where Kelce wouldn't be on the sideline.
After winning three Super Bowls and playing in seven consecutive AFC championship games together, Mahomes said that he's just been cherishing their time together the last couple seasons. Kelce, now 36, has had people wondering about his retirement for about as long as Mahomes has been trying to cherish their time together.
"Every season that I've had with him these last few years I try to cherish because you never know," said Mahomes. "He got himself in great shape this year and he's played some great football. He'll have the option to do whatever he wants to do after this season, but I know one thing is he'll give everything he has the rest of the season to try to give us a chance to make a playoff run."
Kelce is in his 13th season. Most of his numbers have stabilized after a very down year by his standards in 2024, but he's still nowhere near his peak numbers. And during last night's loss he looked especially beaten down.
If Kelce walked away after this season no one would be surprised. Including his quarterback.