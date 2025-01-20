Patrick Mahomes’ Bold Message to Josh Allen Resurfaces Before AFC Title Game Rematch
The Buffalo Bills are one game away from the Super Bowl this winter, but to get there they'll have to go through a familiar foe in the Kansas City Chiefs.
Josh Allen and the Bills took care of business with a 27-25 divisional round win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, booking a ticket to the AFC championship game where they'll face Patrick Mahomes and company.
The highly anticipated matchup between the AFC heavyweights is expected to be one of the biggest games of the NFL postseason pitting Mahomes, who's in search of the coveted three-peat, against his quarterback rival in Allen, who's still looking for his first Lombardi Trophy.
The Bills and Chiefs met back in November of 2024 when Buffalo won 30-21 at Highmark Stadium. After the regular season game, Mahomes shared a brief message with Allen on the field:
"We'll do it again, baby," Mahomes said.
True to the Chiefs quarterback's word, the two teams will meet at Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET for a do-or-die matchup en route to the Super Bowl.
Mahomes is 1-4 against Allen’s Bills in the regular season but 3-0 in the playoffs in his NFL career. Their last playoff matchup result ended in a 27-24 Chiefs win in the divisional round in the 2023 postseason.