Patrick Mahomes Had Perfect Reaction to Chiefs’ Awkward Post About His Favorite Things
Patrick Mahomes can make NFL history this Sunday if he's able to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their third straight Super Bowl victory. While he's likely getting locked into that challenge, something happened over the weekend that made him feel sick—his favorite basketball team, the Dallas Mavericks, traded his favorite player, Luka Doncic, to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The QB, who has been seen sitting courtside at a number of Mavs games over the years, was completely stunned by the move when it went down late Saturday night.
On Sunday he was likely trying to put it to the back of his mind, especially with Super Bowl week starting up, but then the Chiefs' social media team shared a video of Mahomes talking about his favorite things, and the Doncic trade got him again as he was asked to name his favorite NBA player in the pre-recorded video.
Mahomes had a perfect reaction to the timing of this post by the Chiefs:
The Chiefs' social media team had a great reply to that:
Too good.
Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night in New Orleans.