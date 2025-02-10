Patrick Mahomes Made Honest Admission About Letting Chiefs Fans Down in Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, 40–22, as Kansas City was denied their three-peat as world champions.
It was not quarterback Patrick Mahomes's best night in the loss to the Eagles, as he finished with two interceptions and a fumble at the hands of the swarming Philadelphia defense.
Mahomes took blame for the loss with the press during his postgame media availability, as well as on social media after the game.
"Appreciate all the love and support from #ChiefsKingdom. I let y'all down today. I'll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me. We will be back," Mahomes posted on X.
The Chiefs will be back. After all, Mahomes has already taken the franchise to five Super Bowls, and he's not even 30 years old.
There's plenty of hope for the future as long as Mahomes is under center in Kansas City.