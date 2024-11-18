Patrick Mahomes Had Honest Message About Chiefs After Suffering First Loss of Season
The Kansas City Chiefs lost 30-21 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. It was their first loss of the season, knocking them down to 9-1 on the 2024 campaign.
Losing their undefeated streak was obviously not ideal, as you go into every game looking to get a win. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, however, seemed relatively unphased by the defeat to his conference rival following the game.
"That's a good football team," the signal-caller said in his post-game press conference, talking about the Bills. "Nothing to hang your head on, losing to them. We feel like we can play better, so we'll get back to work and try and use this as a spark so that we can be a better football team in the end."
Mahomes finished Sunday's contest in Buffalo with 23/32 passing with 196 and three touchdowns—but also turned the ball over twice, including an interception on their first offensive play.
"The undefeated thing was cool," Mahomes continued. "But that's not our ultimate goal, so we'll keep building towards that."
That ultimate goal is, of course, winning Super Bowl LIX this coming February. Something Kansas City, led by Mahomes, has done in three out of the last five seasons.