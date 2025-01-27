Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen Shared Awesome Postgame Moment After AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs are officially going for a three-peat.
Patrick Mahomes and company were able to outlast Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Arrowhead in the AFC championship, holding on to win 32–29.
The matchup was just the latest in a series of thrilling showdowns that Mahomes and Allen have already had in their careers.
While Allen holds the edge in the regular season, he and the Bills have yet to take down Mahomes in the postseason, with this being the fourth time in the past five years that Kansas City has ended Buffalo’s playoff push.
Even with the heated competition, there’s a ton of respect between Mahomes and Allen, and the two quarterbacks met for a brief moment near midfield after the final whistle had blown.
The love between the two didn’t stop there. As Mahomes was on stage being interviewed about the win, he shouted out Allen, saying “He's a true competitor. A true warrior. A great football player.”
It was another brutal ending for Allen, but if he keeps playing at the level he has been playing, he’ll get another shot at Mahomes and the Chiefs soon enough.