Patrick Mahomes Made 49ers Defenders Look So Silly With Incredible Downfield Run
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can make plays with his legs, too.
He proved that much during one crucial play in Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch against the San Francisco 49ers, when he used his speed and quickness to elude several 49ers defenders en route to nearly scoring a rushing touchdown.
On a 2nd-and-7 near half-field, Mahomes didn’t like his passing options and quickly dashed to his left to evade the 49ers’ pass-rushers. He got around one defender and neared the sideline, but he wasn’t done running yet.
Mahomes pulled off a nasty move to juke out 49ers linebacker Dee Winters and danced down the sideline for what became a 33-yard gain. He ultimately stepped out of bounds just a few yards shy of the pylon with a couple incoming 49ers defenders rushing over to tackle him.
What a smart and sneaky run by the three-time Super Bowl champ.
Mahomes and the Chiefs are currently up 21–12 against the 49ers halfway through the fourth quarter. Mahomes has 123 passing yards and two interceptions, along with three rushes for 41 yards.