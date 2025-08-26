Taylor Swift's Appearance on Travis Kelce's 'New Heights' Podcast Broke World Record
Taylor Swift's appearance on the New Heights podcast earlier this month didn't just break the internet. It also broke records.
The pop star joined her boyfriend—Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce—and his brother, Jason, for their Aug. 13 episode of the show in an effort to promote her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. In doing so, she helped them break the Guinness World Record for most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube.
The number? 1.3 million.
The trio spoke for just over two hours and hit on a variety of topics, including Swift's newfound love for football, the story of how she got her master recordings back, and her relationship with Travis. The show has racked up over 20 million total views and has since sent Swifties into a tizzy with what they believe to be Easter eggs that hint at Taylor headlining the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.
While that, of course, is only speculation, one thing's for certain: Swift is a world-record holder after her first-ever appearance on a podcast.
What can't she do?