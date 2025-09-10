Patrick Mahomes Shares Takeaways From Super Bowl Loss Ahead of Eagles Rematch
Seven months after the Chiefs' blowout Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, they will go up against the team that drubbed them 40–22 on Sunday.
Practically everything went wrong for the Chiefs in the first half of that loss to Philadelphia. While trying to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls, the Chiefs offense was completely overwhelmed and overrun by the Eagles defense.
The Chiefs mustered just one first down, 23 total yards and were shut out in the first half of the defeat. Mahomes was sacked multiple times and threw two interceptions, including a pick-six. Nearly all of the Chiefs' offensive production in the game came in garbage time, when the Eagles had already decidedly won.
"They had a great game plan," Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday. "They played hard and did a great job of disrupting my timing. I have to learn from that, find ways to get the ball out of my hand. When the opportunities are there, I think that's something I did miss early in the game, is there was opportunities to make plays and you've got to make those plays because if you don't, they're not going to allow those opportunities again."
Mahomes will look to implement what he learned from that loss to get the Chiefs' first win of the season on Sunday, but will it be enough to beat the Eagles? The Chiefs offense was far from full-force in their Week 1 loss to the Chargers, especially since Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy were both sidelined. Mahomes was able to produce some of his usual magic, but it wasn't enough to overtake the Chargers, and the Eagles could provide an even tougher matchup.
The Chiefs should be plenty motivated from the Super Bowl loss and their Week 1 loss, but they'll need players other than Mahomes to step up for a chance at the win.