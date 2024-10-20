Patrick Mahomes Stared Down 49ers Defender After Trucking Him Into the End Zone
Patrick Mahomes wasn't having much success through the air during the Kansas City Chiefs' clash against the San Francisco 49ers, so he resorted to making plays with his legs.
After setting the Chiefs up with prime field position after a sensational 33-yard run, Mahomes finished the job himself by running it up the gut and into the end zone for six points.
It wasn't a contactless delivery for the star quarterback, however. Mahomes was met in front of the end zone by 49ers safety Malik Mustapha, but only one of them was left standing after a hard collision at the goal line. Mahomes trucked right through Mustapha and into the end zone, and celebrated by coolly staring down at his opponent.
Have a look at the tough running from the two-time MVP.
And here's another angle showing just how strong of a finish it was from No. 15.
Mahomes laid the boom during that run, which marked the third rushing touchdown of the game for Kansas City. It was Mahomes's first rushing touchdown since Week 16 in the 2022 season, as he'd gone 30 games (regular season and playoffs) without running one past the pylons himself.