New Video Makes Patrick Mahomes’s Unflagged Move After TD Look Even Worse
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were able to get back to .500 with a big win over the Lions last Sunday night but it didn't come without controversy as Kansas City wasn't flagged for a single penalty in the win at Arrowhead, even though it looked like they should have been called for more than a few.
One of those missed moments came after Mahomes ran in for a short touchdown run right before halftime. Shortly after crossing the goal line, Mahomes was seen spinning the ball in celebration before pointing at Lions safety Brian Branch and then brushing off his jersey.
Those moves usually lead to an easy taunting call by the refs but that didn't happen to Mahomes, who was able to run back to the Chiefs sideline without being penalized.
That missed call looks even worse when you look at the video below of Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who picked up a 15-yard penalty in Sunday's game against the Jaguars after he spun the ball at a defender following a big play along the sideline.
Check out this side-by-side shot of Smith-Njigba and Mahomes and judge for yourself whether or not the QB also should have been called for taunting:
Taunting penalties do seem a bit silly but NFL refs have been calling them a lot this season, which makes that non-call on Mahomes seem all the more questionable.
Earlier this year Rams wide receiver Puka Nacau was called for taunting against the Eagles when he flexed his muscles and then pointed downfield in celebration of his first down.
All NFL fans really want is for the refs to be consistent with their calls. That didn't seem to be the case on Sunday, as the Chiefs seemed to once again benefit from a missed call that should have been made.
Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to get a second straight win this Sunday when they host the Raiders in an AFC West rivalry game. All eyes will once again be on the defending AFC champs... and also the refs.