Patrick Mahomes's TD Run vs. Texans Had NFL Fans Making the Same Joke
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes's health was of paramount importance entering a Week 16 matchup against the Houston Texans, as the two-time NFL MVP suffered an ankle injury in the team's victory over the Cleveland Browns last week.
Thanks to help from a familiar face in Chiefs assistant athletic trainer Julie Frymyer, Mahomes was able to quickly rehab the injury in time to start vs. Houston. And he has already done far more than just be available.
After an interception by the Chiefs' defense, Mahomes led the team's offense inside the 20-yard line. On a second-and-8 with 6:31 remaining in the first quarter, the pocket collapsed quickly and Mahomes, injured ankle and all, took off and scrambled up the middle, barreling into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown.
NFL fans all made the same joke on social media.
The 15-yard touchdown run was the longest of Mahomes's career in the regular season, breaking his previous mark of a 14-yard rushing score in a 2022 game against the Tennessee Titans.