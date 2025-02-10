Patrick Mahomes Had Final Classy Gesture for Chiefs Teammates in Super Bowl Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs got crushed by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday as they watched their three-peat dreams disappear and ultimately go out with a whimper.
The Chiefs' offense laid a rare egg in the Patrick Mahomes era, with the quarterback throwing two interceptions along with some garbage-time touchdowns in the 40-22 blowout defeat. Mahomes was bottled up by the Eagles' defense all game long, and his inefficient play may have been eerily reminiscent of when the Chiefs were dismantled by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV.
Despite being sacked six times, Mahomes didn't pass around any blame and took full responsibility for his performance. Reporters raved about his professionalism even after a brutal loss as big as this one.
FOX cameras also caught the special moment Mahomes shared with his teammates at the end of the Super Bowl:
It's hardly unusual to see a quarterback dapping up his teammates after a game. But on the biggest stage and under the brightest lights, following an agonizing loss that will likely haunt him for several years, Mahomes still proved to be a team leader through and through.