Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Decked Out at Eras Tour Party to Celebrate Taylor Swift
The Kansas City Chiefs are in their Super Bowl era, and they’re not afraid to flaunt it.
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were both spotted celebrating at an Eras Tour-themed party in Kansas City for Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift, who wrapped up her global blockbuster tour in Vancouver on Dec. 8.
In photos that were shared by Brittany, Patrick’s wife, on Instagram, Patrick and Brittany cuddled up for several cute pics at the party, which apparently was a surprise planned by Kelce. The Chiefs quarterback perhaps took some inspiration from his teammate and donned a classy tuxedo and top hat—the same thing Kelce wore when he famously joined Swift on stage during one Eras Tour show in June.
Brittany, for her part, appeared to take a page out of the “Fearless” era with a sparkly silver fringe dress and tall boots.
Too sweet.
Kelce was seen posing with Swift in a tuxedo of his own while also noticeably wearing a few friendship bracelets, which were all the rage during the Eras Tour.
It’s unclear exactly when the celebration took place, but it looks like it was an enchanting and magical night for all the decked-out attendees. Watch out Houston Texans, Tayvoodoo is coming for you.