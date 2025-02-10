Patrick Mahomes Addresses Possibility of Travis Kelce Retiring After Super Bowl Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs ended the season on a low note, suffering a humbling defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, 40–22.
There's plenty of uncertainty surrounding the future of the Chiefs, most notably to do with superstar tight end Travis Kelce. There's been plenty of speculation that Kelce could opt for retirement after this season, and Mahomes was asked about the future of his longtime teammate after the game.
"I'll let Travis make that decision on his own, man," said Mahomes. "He's given so much to this team and to the NFL and been such a joy, not only for me to work with but for people to watch. He knows he still has a lot of football left in him. You can see it, he always makes plays in the biggest moments. But it's if he wants to put in that grind––it's a grind to go out there and play 20 games whatever it is and get to the Super Bowl."
"He's done enough to be a gold jacket guy and a first-ballot Hall of Famer," Mahomes added. "I know he still has love for the game, and he'll get to spend some time with his family and make that decision on his own. He knows he'll come back here with welcome arms. We love that guy not only for the football player but for the person that he is every day."
Kelce didn't speak to the media after the game.
This was the tight end's 12th NFL season, and he's played a total of 175 games in the regular season, as well as 25 games in the playoffs. A future Hall of Famer, Kelce hasn't said one way or another whether he'll be back in 2025, but Mahomes made clear that he's in Kelce's corner regardless of what his decision is.