Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Explains Why New England Signed Stefon Diggs
The New England Patriots made an intruiging bet in this year's NFL free agency period, inking veteran wideout Stefon Diggs to a three-year deal worth $69 million that includes $26 million guaranteed. It seems to be an ideal marriage for both sides.
The Pats need talent at wideout in the worst way possible and had oodles of cap space remaining to utilize. Diggs is coming off a torn ACL at age 31 and found the opportunity to get paid while also providing the opportunity for great statistical success and another payday as the far-and-away top option for Drake Maye.
Coach Mike Vrabel appears optimistic that the former Buffalo Bills star will be a value add. Speaking to former NFLer Chris Long on his podcast, Vrabel went into why the Pats signed Diggs.
"Just trying to make sure we're supporting Drake and supporting the football team," Vrabel said. "This is a highly-competitive, confident receiver that's produced throughout his career. In multiple ways. Play style, he's got a play strength to him that you see, that he can play physical. You know, route craft. Good at the catch point, been good in the red zone.
"There's a play style to him that I've always appreciated and that we want to continue to enhance and make sure that he's doing things to help us. His conversation, his demeanor, his attitude, and his presence have been great through our conversations and hopefully we can continue to add good players."
Supporting Maye is priority No. 1 in Foxborough and signing Diggs is a good way to do so. The former 5th-round pick recorded over 1,0000 yards receiving every year from 2018 to '23 and was on his way to another in 2024 before tearing his ACL after eight games; he's also reportedly on track to be fully healthy for Week 1 of the 2025 season.
Vrabel seems optimistic Diggs can become an effective receiver for the Patriots' quarterback, something the franchise hasn't had since the Julian Edelman days. It'll be up to Diggs to clear that low bar.