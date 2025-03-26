Adam Schefter Shares Promising Stefon Diggs Injury Update After Patriots Signing
The New England Patriots and Stefon Diggs agreed to a three-year, $69 million contract on Tuesday night—$23 million of which is guaranteed.
The wide receiver is set to boost quarterback Drake Maye's pass catching arsenal once he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered last October and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, said recovery may come sooner than you think.
"New Patriots WR Stefon Diggs ... is on track to return for Week 1 of the upcoming season," Schefter wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "It was another reason the Patriots felt comfortable giving Diggs the three-year, $69 million deal that GM Eliot Wolf and Diggs’ agent Adisa Bakari of [The Sports & Entertainment Group] negotiated."
The Patriots hosted Diggs on a two-day visit last Thursday into Friday, which—according to SI's Albert Breer—consisted of a dinner, meetings, and a physical. Though the 31-year-old left New England without a deal, the two sides came to one on Tuesday, and he'll play in red, white, and blue in 2025.
Diggs joins a wide receiver room in New England that consists of Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Mack Hollins, among others. They were among the worst pass-catching groups in the NFL last season, with none surpassing 700 yards.