Patriots Have 'Kicked the Tires' On Trade for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf
The 2025 NFL scouting combine from Indianapolis has come and gone—with reporters, analysts, and insiders alike now emptying their notebooks with plenty of intel from the week that was.
While the main storylines include the New York Giants' interest in Aaron Rodgers and the Washington Commanders' trade for Deebo Samuel, there's also an intriguing, under-the-radar rumor coming out of New England that involves the Patriots' pursuit of a No. 1 wide receiver.
According to a report from the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed and Andrew Callahan, New England has eyes on potential free agent wide receivers Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin and would prefer outright signing a pass catcher with their $127-plus million in salary cap over trading for one.
If things go awry, however, they've laid the groundwork for a backup plan.
"The front office has nonetheless kicked the tires on a potential trade for Seattle’s DK Metcalf, per source," the Herald duo writes. "While [they] weighs the ripple effects of making a player they’re not familiar with, like Metcalf, the new highest-paid player on the team."
Kyed and Callahan added that new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has, "mandated play demeanor and football character as non-negotiables when targeting players, so he can rapidly re-establish a winning culture."
Metcalf was drafted by the Seahawks with the 64th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and has since notched three 1,000-plus yard seasons and 48 total touchdowns on 438 career catches. He's been voted to the Pro Bowl twice and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2020.
The 6'4", 230-pound phenom would immediately become Drake Maye's No. 1 option.
If Seattle does plan on trading Metcalf and wants to do right by him, you have to wonder if they'd avoid sending him to New England. In an interview with Katie Nolan back in January, he told her that Foxborough is "not a desirable place," while admitting that the Patriots are a great organization.
Metcalf is entering the final season of the three-year, $72 million contract extension he signed with the Seahawks back in 2022.