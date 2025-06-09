Patriots’ Drake Maye Describes What Makes Stefon Diggs an ‘Awesome’ Teammate
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye isn't throwing to receiver Stefon Diggs yet, but the new quarterback-receiver duo already appears to be building a good rapport.
The Patriots began mandatory minicamp on Monday, and Diggs is only able to participate in certain drills as he rehabs from a torn ACL that prematurely his 2024 campaign with the Houston Texans. Though Diggs is not fully able to participate yet, he has established a relationship with Maye, who was complimentary of the teammate and locker mate Diggs has been so far.
“He seems like an awesome teammate,” Maye told reporters on Monday. “He’s my locker mate, one down from beside me. We talk all the time. He’s a veteran in this league. He’s made a lot of plays, played in a lot of big-time games. Just an awesome voice for the receiver room, for this offense. He’s played in some playoff games. He’s had some big games. Once he recovers, and he’s getting back out there, I’m looking forward to being able to throw him some footballs. It’s always good having a guy like that on your team.”
The Patriots signed Diggs to a three-year contract this offseason, bringing in a receiver that's easily the team's most accomplished and experienced receiver currently. The Patriots have a couple of other veteran wideouts in Mack Hollins and Kendrick Bourne, but Diggs is the only receiver on the roster who has had at least one 1,000-yard receiving season. Diggs has six 1,000-yard receiving seasons and four Pro Bowls to his name, and ideally will emerge as a dependable target and pass-catcher for Maye.