Patriots Gift Coach Mike Vrabel Giant Mike Vrabel Cake for 50th Birthday
The New England Patriots coach turned 50 on Thursday and was gifted quite the birthday cake.
In this story:
New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel is preparing to enter his first season at the helm for the franchise that he won three Super Bowls with as a player.
There's a lot on the plate of the Patriots' head coach these days, and there was even more on his plate Thursday after the franchise gifted him a giant birthday cake shaped like his No. 50 jersey for his 50th birthday.
When Vrabel wasn't having cake on Thursday, he was breaking up fights in a joint practice session with the Minnesota Vikings, the team's next preseason opponent on Saturday afternoon.
Fans in New England are excited for the season ahead with Vrabel leading the way, which made it easy to celebrate the franchise legend.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published