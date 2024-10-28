Patriots' Jerod Mayo Provides Update, Context on Drake Maye's Injury
The New England Patriots enjoyed their most exciting win of the season on Sunday by taking down the New York Jets, 25-22. The hero of the day was Jacoby Brissett, who led the offense on a game-winning touchdown drive in the final two minutes. It was a nice moment for the veteran quarterback, who stepped up when Drake Maye had to leave the game due to a head injury.
As nice a moment it was, though, Maye is still the future of the franchise and fans anxiously awaited an update on his status. Monday brought such an update from head coach Jerod Mayo.
Speaking on WEEI during a weekly interview spot, Mayo revealed Maye is in the NFL concussion protocol after suffering a blow to the head against the Jets. This is not surprising news after the young quarterback was ruled out due to a head injury during the game but nevertheless serves as confirmation. This means Maye is out until he is recovered from his concussion and passes protocol.
Furthermore, Maye gave some background on how it went down.
"I was surprised when [trainer Jim Whalen] told me he had to go to the medical tent because he threw a couple good balls afterwards," Mayo said. "I thought he was still pretty sharp in those regards. But obviously it’s above my pay grade as far as pulling him out of the game and putting him in the protocol."
The head coach additionally noted that the call came down from the league. It should be comforting to fans that the NFL's extra guardrails regarding concussions do work sometimes. With the strong emphasis to training staffs around the league on looking for concussions it seems the Patriots caught one with Maye that wasn't necessarily obvious from the outset.
Regardless, Maye is sidelined until he passes concussion protocol and his status for New England's trip to Tennessee to face the Titans is officially up in the air.