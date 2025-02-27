Patriots Reportedly Don't Plan to Pursue Tee Higgins This Offseason
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is seen as one of the top free agents available this offseason, but the New England Patriots reportedly do not plan to pursue him. According to Chad Graff of The Athletic, the Patriots are prioritizing building their offensive and defensive lines this offseason, and are not looking to go after Higgins.
Along with the Patriots' plans to build in the trenches, Graff noted that there is skepticism around the NFL if Higgins will get paid in the $30 million range he could be seeking, particularly with his recent injury history. Higgins has been limited to 12 games in each of the last two seasons due to injury. The Patriots do have the most cap space in the NFL and the flexibility to spend on a player like Higgins if he does become available, but it appears they would prefer to put that money toward their offensive and defensive lines.
In a sense, it is wise for the Patriots not to go all-in on Higgins entering the offseason. The Bengals are expected to place the franchise tag on Higgins, and though they could trade him, there is a chance that Higgins stays in Cincinnati.
Still, it will be important for the Patriots to address the receiver position. Building up the offensive line will be key for helping Drake Maye develop and succeed, but so will be adding legitimate threats for Maye to throw to. No Patriots receiver recorded 700 receiving yards or even four touchdowns last season.
Outside of Higgins, there are receivers available this offseason including Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, Chris Godwin, or Deebo Samuel, but those receivers have questions regarding injuries and/or if they are past their primes. New England can also look to the draft to add receiving talent.