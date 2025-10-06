Patriots Fire Off Perfect Stefon Diggs-Josh Allen Tweet After Upset Win vs. Bills
The Bills and Patriots clashed in what was a back-and-forth battle on Sunday Night Football, with Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs helping lead New England to an unexpected road victory against their division rivals.
Playing at their home stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Buffalo was heavy favorites heading into the game, but they failed to get the job done and suffered their first defeat of the season.
In the aftermath of the upset win, the Patriots' social media team didn't pass up their opportunity to revisit a comical meme from the 2024 season. Diggs, then a member of the Texans, went viral last season after being caught giving Allen some serious side eye after the former teammates embraced on the field.
After Sunday's win, the Patriots reposted that image with Diggs now cropped into a New England jersey.
Funnily enough, that Bills-Texans matchup was nearly one year ago to the day, having also taken place in Week 5 of last season.
Diggs has now gotten the better of Allen in each of their last two matchups. In '24 with Houston, the veteran receiver had six catches and 82 yards. On Sunday night for the Patriots, he had 10 receptions and 146 yards, both of which marked his best totals with the organization.
Diggs was fired up throughout Sunday's game, constantly encouraging his teammate and celebrating their successes. Clearly, he had a chip on his shoulder when taking on his old team, and he got the last laugh yet again.