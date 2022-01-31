Aware Wolf? Ziegler’s Departure Could Open Door for Patriots to Promote Eliot Wolf

In the wake of Dave Ziegler becoming the new GM with the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots might have a more-than-worthy heir in the form of front office consultant Eliot Wolf.

The path to prominence in the NFL apparently still runs through Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The Las Vegas Raiders drew from the New England Patriots’ well of organizational talent by hiring the Pats’ former Director of Player Personnel Dave Ziegler to fill their vacant general manager position, as the team announced on Sunday. Ziegler will be joined in Las Vegas by New England’s longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has reportedly agreed to become the Raiders new head coach.

The departing duo will create large voids, both on New England’s coaching staff and their front office. While the search for McDaniels’ successor will command greater media attention, replacing Ziegler may be just as difficult.

Luckily, the Patriots might have a more-than-worthy heir waiting in the wings, in the form of front office consultant Eliot Wolf.

Zig Shoes to Fill

While McDaniels has been much more of a household name, Ziegler has played and intricate role in the Patriots recent success, including their return to relevance in 2021.

The 44-year-old first arrived in New England in 2012. He worked three years as assistant director of pro scouting, four as director of pro personnel, and was promoted to assistant director of player personnel under Nick Caserio in 2020.

When Caserio joined the Houston Texans in 2020, the Denver Broncos expressed interest in bringing Ziegler aboard to fill their vacant general manager position, He is no stranger to the interview process, having spoken with the Broncos last offseason regarding their opening at GM. Ultimately, Ziegler removed his name from consideration to accept a promotion with the Patriots. Ziegler helped to build a much-improved Patriots’ roster for the 2021 season, playing an integral role in the Pats’ stellar performance in the 2021 NFL Draft. New England’s 2021 Draft Class, which featured quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, which was chosen as the best in the NFL this past year by Pro Football Focus. By most accounts, the Raiders had coveted Ziegler’s services since parting ways with former general manager Mike Mayock early in 2022.

In addition to their shared time with the Patriots, McDaniels and Ziegler have a long history together. Not only did they attend John Carroll University together, but Ziegler was also a part of McDaniels’ staff during his brief stint as Broncos head coach. In 2022, they will once again pool their talents in hopes of bringing postseason success back to the Raiders organization.

The 'Wolf' of Patriot Place?

Though Ziegler will be missed in New England, Wolf may prove to be a solid choice to fill his now-vacated role. The 39-year-old has football pedigree, as the son of former Green Bay Packers general manager Ron Wolf; the architect of the Packers’ 1996 Championship team, which defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI.

Eliot Wolf joined the Packers as a pro personnel assistant in 2004. He became assistant director of pro personnel in 2008 and assistant director of player personnel in 2011 before assuming the position of director of pro personnel in 2012, and eventually director of player personnel in 2015.

Wolf gained his first taste of the national spotlight in 2016. In April, he was promoted to director-football operations. Despite several reports connecting him as a candidate for the then-vacant Detroit Lions general manager position, the Packers denied the Lions' request to interview him. Following the final regular season game of the 2016 season the San Francisco 49ers fired general manager Trent Baalke. Shortly thereafter, Wolf was highlighted as a potential candidate, with the Niners interviewing Wolf for their general manager position.



Since that time, Wolf has been linked to the "short list" of candidates for general manager positions around the NFL. He was strongly considered to succeed Ted Thompson as Packers’ general manager in 2018. However, the position was eventually given to current GM Brian Gutekunst. Following his departure from Green Bay, Wolf spent two seasons as the Cleveland Browns' assistant GM under John Dorsey.

Prior to the 2020 season, Wolf joined the Patriots, where he has worked alongside Bill Belichick in the team’s front office. He has handled scouting duties, as well as holding the role of player personnel consultant. According to those within the organization, Wolf worked closely with both Belichick and Ziegler in constructing New England’s 2021 roster. In addition to acting as a key Draft consultant, Wolf was heavily involved in the Pats’ pursuit of several notable free agents, including linebacker Matthew Judon, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and tight end Hunter Henry.

According to Belichick, Wolf's insight offered a fresh and welcomed perspective for the Patriots.

“When you come from a different organization, or two organizations in the last couple years, [you] have a fairly recent background of other philosophies, other ways of doing things,” Belichick said during the 2020 season.

“Certainly, he’s been able to help me in terms of, ‘Take a look at this. Here’s the way we did this.’ It might be something we tried and we don’t want to do it that way to it might be something that’s, ‘No, I hadn’t really looked at it that way, that’s a pretty good idea.’ It’s good to generate new ideas like that.”

As such, he has earned an impeccable reputation throughout the league. This undoubtedly led to his receiving serious consideration for GM openings with both the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears.

Should he be New England’s choice to succeed Ziegler, Patriots fans may take solace in knowing that Wolf has more than enough insight, prowess and experience to perform at a high level in the director’s chair.